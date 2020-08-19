NCEDCloud experiences second ‘statewide failure’ during first week of online learning

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — NCEDCloud, which North Carolina uses for online learning, is down, according to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. That means students, teachers and parents cannot access Canvas, PowerSchool or any other NCEDCloud application.

WS/FCS tweeted at 9:23 a.m. Wednesday morning that the outage is statewide.

“We are aware and are told state officials are working rapidly to find a solution,” WS/FCS said.

We have been alerted that NCEDCloud, the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction management system that runs programs like Canvas, has experienced a statewide failure. 🚨 We are aware and are told state officials are working rapidly to find a solution. #WSFCS pic.twitter.com/AkG6bo8KlH — WS/FC Schools (@wsfcs) August 19, 2020

The system had a previous outage on Monday, the first day of online learning in North Carolina. NCEDCloud came back online hours later.

Superintendent Sharon Contreras said Monday students would not be penalized for missing instructional time, and attendance would not count against them during the glitches.

“I believe there is one word, one attribute that we are all going to have to become intimately familiar with, patience,” she said.

“We do not blame the teachers at all the teachers are going above and beyond and are put in a very bad situation themselves,” said Tommy Moran, whose daughter attends Western Guilford High School.

Moran was frustrated with problems so early in the year, and said his daughter was unable to log on for several hours on Monday.

“They should’ve just been better prepared with all of this and they haven’t been,” he said.

“We would rather go through this and have these hiccups then see teachers get sick or possibly ourselves get sick, or our kids get sick we’d rather do that then face time at the doctors or the hospital or dealing with medical costs,” said Sam Cook, a parent at Grimsley High School and Kiser Middle.