NCDOT furloughs employees due to COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation has begun to furlough employees due to the “evolving impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The department initially announced plans to furlough employees in an email correspondence to WNCN on April 21.

According to NCDOT, COVID-19 has caused the department to experience significant decreases in revenue.

The furlough is characterized by the department as a “temporary decrease in hours”.

Phase I of NCDOT’s furloughing began on May 16 and will run through June 26. During this time period, executive leadership must take 30 hours of furlough.

Phase II of the furlough begins on May 23 and will extend to June 26 and includes senior leadership. During this time period, employees in this group will have to take 25 hours of furlough.

During Phase III, which begins May 30 and extends through June 26, all other employees will have to take 20 furlough hours.

NCDOT says employees may be eligible for unemployment benefits.

“This is a challenging and uncertain time for all employees within the Department. This plan allows us to maintain critical operations while at the same time reducing our spending,” said Secretary of NCDOT J. Eric Boyette.