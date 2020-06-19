NCDOT feeling the effects of COVID-19 pandemic

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — People who live in Guilford County might have noticed overgrown grass on the sides of highways and unpaved county roads.

That’s because the North Carolina Department of Transportation is feeling the effects of COVID-19. But they want to ensure people, safety is still a priority.

Neighbors who live near the unpaved Bernie Road in CIimax said rural roads that remain unpaved like this one causes a safety hazard.

“Most of the people around here would like for it to be paved. Opinions of just about everybody,” said Linda Oxendine, a nearby homeowner.

Bernie Road is one of at least eight secondary road projects that were scheduled to be paved by NCDOT this year. But due to COVID-19, people who use gravel roads like Bernie Road are just going to have to wait.

“Some roads have been on the pave list for quite some time, but certainly with the downturn in revenue, it will affect those projects this year,” said Brad Wall, division maintenance engineer at NCDOT.

Like almost all other industries, this year has been an adjustment.

“NCDOT is funded by fuels tax so if folks aren’t buying fuel, then that affects our revenue. We’re expecting quite a bit of a loss of revenue,” Wall said.

Roughly $300 million is how much NCDOT is projected to lose by the end of this fiscal year, which ends at the end of June 2020.

Oxendine said while she understands there’s a pandemic, areas like that street are simply unsafe.

“You lose control when you slide on that gravel there. Like I said, it’s narrow. There’s very little room for two cars,” she said.

In fact, back in March, FOX8 was at the scene of a car accident that took the life of a teenager. Speed was considered a factor in the crash. It’s a crash that Oxendine and her husband remember vividly.

“You can’t see another person, especially on those curves, another person coming through,” she explained.

It’s not only secondary construction projects that’ve been affected, people are also noticing the overgrown grass on the sides of the roads.

“It’s primarily the shoulder mowing that’s on the interstates as well as your secondary roads out in the county,” Wall said.

While rain has affected the department’s abilities these past couple weeks, a shortfall in revenue has forced them to cut down the amount of times these common areas are mowed.

“We will save approximately $365,000 per cycle in this division,” Wall said.

That’s a roughly $1 million in total savings due to cutting down the amount of times they mow.

Wall said the department is not taking money from other projects and reallocating funds, they simply don’t have the cash in hand to complete these projects right now.

Wall said his department will do its best to ensure projects that have been pushed back will not affect public safety.

“Regardless of our funding, regardless of our revenue, we’re committed to safety,” he said.

He adds if anyone sees overgrown grass that’s causing safety issues at an intersection or dangerous potholes in roads, to write in or give NCDOT officials a call.