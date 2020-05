RALEIGH, N.C. — The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has released guidance for restaurants as part of the Phase 2 reopening.

A decision on whether or not the state will transition into Phase 2 could come as early as tomorrow. Gov. Roy Cooper has a press conference scheduled for 5 p.m.

The guidance released by DHHS covers issues like social distancing, face masks, cleaning and more.

To read the full guidance for restaurants, click here.