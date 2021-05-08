NCAA president recommends approval of new rules allowing athletes to make money from name, likeness

FILE – In this April 4, 2019, file photo, NCAA President Mark Emmert answers questions during a news conference at the Final Four college basketball tournament in Minneapolis. The NCAA Board of Governors voted Tuesday, April 27, 2021, to extend Emmert’s contract by two years through 2025. Emmert’s contract was set to expire in 2023, but the board voted unanimously to extend his deal. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

NCAA President Mark Emmert told the New York Times that he recommends NCAA board members approve new rules which would allow athletes to make money from their name, image and likeness rights.

On Friday, Emmert said he wants NIL guidance approved “before, or as close to, July 1.”

July 1 is also when new laws in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi and New Mexico are set to take effect, allowing NCAA athletes to profit off their name, image or likeness for the first time.

Arizona has a law that will take effect on July 23, and six other states have laws that will create similar opportunities starting in 2022.

A working group was appointed by the NCAA to modernize the way the organization approaches NIL deals.

The group proposed rule changes to NCAA leaders late in 2020, and association leaders were scheduled to vote on the changes in January. Instead, action was indefinitely postponed due to uncertainty about how federal lawyers would see the change.

Members of that group told ESPN they wanted to see how the NCAA’s pending appeal in front of the Supreme Court plays out before any rule changes are put in place.

The Supreme Court is expected to issue a decision on that case at some point in the next two months.