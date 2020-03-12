NCAA cancels Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments due to coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The NCAA has canceled the remaining winter and spring championship tournaments.

The NCAA released the following statement:

"Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships. This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities."

The Atlantic Coast Conference has also suspended all athletic-related activities amid concerns over coronavirus, the league said in a statement.

The statement said:

"The Atlantic Coast Conference has suspended all athletic related activities including all competition, formal and organized practice, recruiting and participation in NCAA championships until further notice."

The coronavirus was labeled a pandemic on Wednesday, and the cancellations are part of continued actions to stop the spread of the virus.

