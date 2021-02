NC Zoo mourning loss of 15-year-old red wolf

NC Zoo mourning loss of 15-year-old red wolf

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina zoo is mourning the loss of one of their red wolves.

Pigeon was 15 years old and an amazing ambassador for her species, the zoo said in a statement released on social media.

“She was always the dominate wolf, even with much younger males,” the statement reads. “All of the males that lived with her treated her with respect and had a strong bond.”

We are saddened by the loss of one of our red wolves, Pigeon. She was 15 years old & an amazing ambassador for her species. She was always the dominate wolf, even with much younger males. All of the males that lived with her treated her with respect and had a strong bond. pic.twitter.com/nDuz3lDxk1 — North Carolina Zoo (@NCZoo) February 22, 2021