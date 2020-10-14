NC Zoo closed Wednesday to replace glass at underwater seal, sea lion exhibit

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo is closed for the day as crews work to replace the glass at an underwater viewing area.

On Wednesday, the zoo announced that that the facility will be closed to guests for “a major repair project.”

The NC Zoo told FOX8 that they are bringing in a crane to replace glass at the sea lions and seals exhibit.

Due to the construction, the zoo cannot have guests going through the area.

The zoo expects the construction to take most of the day but plans to reopen doors on Thursday.

Join us back at the Zoo on Thursday! pic.twitter.com/JpnfWnD7uk — North Carolina Zoo (@NCZoo) October 14, 2020