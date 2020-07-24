NC woman wins first Carolina Panthers $200,000 prize

FRANKLIN COUNTY, N.C. — Jamie Collins, of Spring Hope, tried her luck on a new Carolina Panthers scratch-off ticket and found herself the first winner of a $200,000 top prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Collins bought her $5 ticket at The Store on U.S. 401 South in Louisburg.

She claimed her prize at lottery headquarters on Friday.

After state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $141,501.

The Carolina Panthers game launched in July with four top prizes of $200,000. Three top prizes remain to be won.