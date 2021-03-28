NC woman wins $258,376 Fast Play jackpot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kimberly Smith, of Charlotte, bought a Fast Play ticket and won herself a $258,376 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

She bought her winning $5 Blizzard Bingo ticket from the Circle K on Providence Road in Charlotte.

The odds of winning a Fast Play jackpot are 1 in 240,000.

A $5 ticket receives 50% of the jackpot amount.

Smith claimed her prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $182,802 after required federal and state tax withholdings.