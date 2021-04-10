NC woman wins $1M lottery prize after buying $30 ticket

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Rose Pinkney, of Fayetteville, found herself the latest winner of a $1 million Colossal Cash prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

She bought her winning $30 ticket from the Speedway on Yadkin Road in Fayetteville.

Pinkney claimed her prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

She had the choice of taking her prize as an annuity of $50,000 a year for 20 years or as a lump sum of $600,000.

Pinkney chose the lump sum and, after state and federal tax withholdings, took home $424,509.