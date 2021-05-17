NC woman wins $1M from $20 scratch-off, plans to buy grandmother new home

SHELBY, N.C. (WGHP) — Wyshena Crank, of Shelby, made a quick stop for a soda last week and walked out with the latest $1 million Platinum 7s top prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I stopped at the store to get something to drink,” she said. “And I thought, ‘Well, might as well try a scratch-off.’”

Crank, who is celebrating her 10-year work anniversary as a retail supervisor, bought her winning $10 ticket from the One Stop Shop on South Main Street in Shelby.

“I walked out of the store and got in the car, and I scratched it and couldn’t believe it,” she said. “I finally looked at it two more times, and then I just started crying.”

She claimed her prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

Crank had the choice of taking the $1 million prize as an annuity of $50,000 a year for 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000.

She chose the lump sum of $600,000 and took home $424,503 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

“It feels great,” Crank said. “I’ve had some repairs I’ve been trying to do to my grandmother’s house. And since I won $1 million, I can buy her a brand new one now.”