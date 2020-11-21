NC woman wins $150,000 top prize from $5 holiday scratch-off

DURHAM, N.C. — Valinda Harris, of Durham, took home a $150,000 top prize from $5 holiday scratch-off ticket, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Harris bought her winning Holiday Luck X50 ticket from the Bragtown Shell on North Roxboro Street in Durham.

She claimed her prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $106,126.

Holiday Luck X50 launched this month with three top prizes of $150,000. Harris claimed the last top prize in the game.

Holiday Luck X50 tickets also can be entered into two second-chance drawings with the chance to win a $150,000 prize.

Any Holiday Luck or Holiday Countdown ticket can be entered into the Holiday Luck second-chance drawings.

In addition to the $150,000 prize, each drawing will also award five prizes of $10,000 and 50 prizes of $500.The deadline to enter your tickets into the first drawing is Monday, Nov. 30, and the drawing is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 9.