NC woman wins $150,000 from scratch-off

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Teressa Williams, of Forest City, won a $150,000 top prize on a Holiday Luck X50 ticket, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.
Williams bought her winning $5 ticket from Debs Mini Mart on Oakland Road in Spindale.
She claimed her prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.
After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $106,126.
