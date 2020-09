ANGIER, N.C. — Lynn Stephenson, of Willow Springs, bought a $20 scratch-off and walked away the winner of a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Stephenson bought her lucky Millionaire Bucks ticket from Dave’s Mart & Grill on N.C. 210 in Angier.

She claimed her prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $70,756.