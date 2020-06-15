NC woman wins $100,000 after taking chance on ‘Supreme’ scratch-off

GASTONIA, N.C. — Martha Starnes of Gastonia took a chance on a $30 scratch-off ticket and ended up winning $100,000, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Starnes stopped at the Omni Mart on South Union Road in Gastonia and bought a single $300,000,000 Supreme Riches ticket.

She claimed her prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After federal and state tax withholdings, Starnes took home $70,759.

The $300,000,000 Supreme Riches game launched in April 2019 with four top prizes of $10 million, six $1 million prizes and 15 $100,000 prizes.

One $10 million prize, one $1 million prize and five $100,000 prizes remain to be won.