NC woman wins $1 million lottery prize from $10 scratch-off

Tabetha Church, of Cleveland, bought a $10 scratch-off and won a $1 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Church bought her winning 50X The Cash ticket from the Community Grocery on Statesville Boulevard in Cleveland.

She claimed her prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

Church had the choice of taking the $1 million as an annuity of 20 payments of $50,000 a year or a lump sum of $600,000.

She opted for the lump sum and took home $424,503 after required state and federal tax withholdings.