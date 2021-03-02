NC woman wins $1 million instantly after buying $10 scratch-off

HICKORY, N.C. — Gloria Adams, of Conover, bought a $10 scratch-off and took home a $1 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Adams bought her lucky 50X The Cash ticket at the Food Lion on Springs Road in Hickory.

When she claimed her prize Friday, she had a choice of getting annuity payments of $50,000 a year for 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000.

She chose the lump sum and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $424,503.

The new 50X The Cash game started in February with six top prizes of $1 million. Four remain to be claimed.