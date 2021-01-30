NC woman says $200,000 lottery win will ‘help the family out’

CREEDMOOR, N.C. — On Thursday afternoon, Estelle Brodie , of Creedmoor, and her husband decided to buy a Mega Bucks ticket and ended up winning a $200,000 top prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“We looked at it, and we couldn’t believe our eyes,” she recalled. “I’m still in shock!”

Brodie’s husband bought the winning $5 ticket for her at the Creedmoor Family Fare on Main Street in Creedmoor.

She claimed her prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $141,501 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

“We’re gonna take it and pay some bills and help the family out,” Brodie said. “The rest will be going into savings and to finish paying the house off.”