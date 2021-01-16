NC woman recognized as oldest living Marine dies at 107

This photo provided by Beth Kluttz shows Dorothy Schmidt Cole in 1945. Dorothy Schmidt Cole, recognized last year as the oldest living U.S. Marine, has died at age 107. The Marine Times says Dorothy Schmidt Cole died of a heart attack at her daughter’s home in Kannapolis on Jan. 7, 2021. (Courtesy of Beth Kluttz via AP)

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman recognized as the oldest living U.S. Marine has died at age 107.

The Marine Times says Dorothy Schmidt Cole died of a heart attack at her daughter’s home in Kannapolis on Jan. 7.

The Corps recognized Cole as the oldest living Marine on her birthday in September.

According to Marine Times, Cole enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1943 after the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Cole had attempted to join the Navy two years earlier but was told she didn’t meet their height standards.

She is survived by her daughter.