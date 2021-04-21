NC woman purposely drove car into yard where teens were playing basketball, sheriff says

This April 2021 booking photo provided by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office shows Daina Renee Forrest, of Greenville, N.C. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Forrest intentionally drove her vehicle into a yard where three Black teenagers were playing basketball on Sunday, April 18 in Greenville, N.C. She was charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and a count of felony cocaine possession (Pitt County Sheriff’s Office via AP )

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A white North Carolina woman was charged with driving her car into a yard where three Black teenagers were playing basketball, injuring one of them.

A Pitt County Sheriff’s Office news release said deputies responded Sunday afternoon to a report of a child intentionally hit by a car.

The news release said that Daina Renee Forrest, 35, of Greenville, had been driving around and threatening the three teens by waving a knife and cursing.

The release said Forrest “intentionally veered her car off the roadway and partially into the yard to strike the children.”

A sheriff’s spokesman said authorities don’t think the case is a hate crime.