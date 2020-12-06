NC woman plans to fulfill her dream of going to college for interior design after winning $4M

RALEIGH, N.C. — When Jawana Hooks, of Raleigh, took her first interior design class in middle school, she knew exactly what she wanted to study in college.

Now she plans to follow her dream of a degree in interior design after winning $4 million, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I’m going to be starting school, and my school fees are very expensive,” Hooks said. “I was stressing about that.”

She bought her winning ticket at the Han-Dee Hugo on Atlantic Avenue in Raleigh.

Hooks had the choice of taking the $4 million as an annuity of $200,000 a year for 20 years or as a lump sum of $2.4 million.

She chose the lump sum and, after federal and state tax withholdings, took home $1,698,006.

Along with a college degree, Hooks says she’ll “get a house and keep the rest in savings.”