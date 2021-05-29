NC woman plans to buy house, take kids on vacation after winning $2M Powerball prize

WILSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Elizabeth Johnson, of Lucama, won $2 million in last Saturday’s drawing after buying her Powerball ticket, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Last Wednesday when, at the end of a busy day, she rushed to get her numbers into that night’s Powerball drawing.

Or at least, Johnson thought she had. She actually missed the 9:57 p.m. cutoff to buy a ticket using Online Play by one minute.

Her bad luck turned into good luck on Saturday because her Quick Pick ticket was good for that drawing.

“It was definitely a shock!” Johnson said. “When I got the message saying that I had won I thought, ‘Well, I didn’t even play tonight.’”

Her lucky $3 Power Play ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls to win $1 million in Saturday’s drawing.

Johnson’s prize doubled to $2 million when the 2X multiplier was drawn. The odds of matching all five white balls are 1 in 11.6 million.

Johnson, who works as an interpreter, claimed her prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $1,415,001 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

She says she’ll buy a house and go on vacation with her big win.

“The kids want to go to Disneyland,” Johnson said. “We’ve never been and now we’ll get to.”

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers?

Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night.

You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website.