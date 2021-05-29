NC woman plans to buy house, take kids on vacation after winning $2M Powerball prize

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WILSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Elizabeth Johnson, of Lucama, won $2 million in last Saturday’s drawing after buying her Powerball ticket, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Last Wednesday when, at the end of a busy day, she rushed to get her numbers into that night’s Powerball drawing. 

Or at least, Johnson thought she had. She actually missed the 9:57 p.m. cutoff to buy a ticket using Online Play by one minute.

Her bad luck turned into good luck on Saturday because her Quick Pick ticket was good for that drawing. 

“It was definitely a shock!” Johnson said. “When I got the message saying that I had won I thought, ‘Well, I didn’t even play tonight.’” 

Her lucky $3 Power Play ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls to win $1 million in Saturday’s drawing.

Johnson’s prize doubled to $2 million when the 2X multiplier was drawn. The odds of matching all five white balls are 1 in 11.6 million. 

Johnson, who works as an interpreter, claimed her prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $1,415,001 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

She says she’ll buy a house and go on vacation with her big win. 

“The kids want to go to Disneyland,” Johnson said. “We’ve never been and now we’ll get to.”

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers?

Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night.

You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter