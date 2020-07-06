NC woman plans to buy a new home after winning $1 million

MORGANTON, N.C. — Lisa Long, of Morganton, said her good luck of winning $1 million means one of her dreams can now come true, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“We’re in a house right now that’s got a high rent,” Long said. “So I’m going to get a house that’s paid for.”

She says she treats herself to $20-$30 worth of scratch-off tickets once a month. Last week, she took $20, bought three tickets and walked away with her big win.

The $1 million winner came from a $10 Red Hot Riches ticket.

“I’ve been playing this ticket since it came out,” Long said. “I’ve hit like $100 on it twice.”

She always stops at the Royal Mart on Lenoir Road in Morganton to buy her tickets.

“This is my pastime,” she said. “Winning it was a blessing!”

Long had the choice of taking her $1 million prize as an annuity of $50,000 a year over 20 years, or a lump sum of $600,000.

She chose the lump sum and took home $424,503 after federal and state tax withholdings.