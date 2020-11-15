NC woman kills boyfriend, injures his sister in double shooting, police say

WALLACE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say a North Carolina woman shot and killed her boyfriend and also shot her boyfriend’s sister during a “chaotic scene” late Friday night.

The incident was reported around 11 p.m. in Wallace in the Wells Mobile Home Park along N.C. 41, according to a news release from Wallace police.

Marshje Swinson, 26, of Willard, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Lonnel Henderson, 26, of Wallace, police said.

Swinson is also charged with attempted first-degree murder after Henderson’s 22-year-old sister was also shot during the incident, according to police.

A handgun was recovered during the arrest, police said.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Henderson and Langley families during this difficult time,” the police news release said.

“Thanks also to Duplin County EMS for your tireless efforts and work you did for the victims, and to the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office for helping us gain control of a chaotic scene,” police added.