NC woman kicked off RDU flight, spit at passengers, police in terminal, warrants say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh woman is facing a list of charges after preventing a flight from taking off from Raleigh-Durham International Airport and then assaulting law enforcement officers on Wednesday, according to arrest warrants.

Karen Renee Jeffries, 32, is charged with resisting public officer, obstruct aircraft takeoff, disorderly conduct at terminal, simple assault, injury to personal property, communicating threats and two counts of assault government official/employee.

Karen Renee Jeffries (Raleigh/Wake CCBI)

All of the charges stem from incidents that warrants show occurred Wednesday on the plane, at the terminal and on the concourse at RDU, as well as at the Wake County Detention Center.

According to the warrants, Jeffries refused “to comply with the airline attendants’ orders” and caused “a public disturbance on the airplane preventing takeoff and taxiing back to jet bridge.”

Once the plane was back at the terminal, Jeffries was removed from the plane where she then cursed and spat at law enforcement officers and passengers before pushing a woman from behind, according to warrants.

Jeffries is also accused of causing more than $200 worth of damage to a DESKO Boarding Pass Scanner that belonged to RDU Airport.

According to warrants, once she was in custody of RDU Airport Police, Jeffries then “locked legs together on the steps and sat on airport concourse and refused to comply with orders.”

Jeffries was eventually transported to the Wake County Detention Center for processing. It was there that she attacked two Wake County Sheriff’s Office officials with “closed fist strikes,” warrants show.

Jeffries is also accused of telling a woman in the release area of the detention center that she was going to “beat [her] a**.”

According to arrest records, Jeffries is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $22,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday afternoon.