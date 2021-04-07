NC woman hits $149,717 Cash 5 jackpot

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Debra Stevens, of Sherrills Ford, hit the jackpot when her Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers in Sunday’s drawing, winning her $149,717, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Stevens bought her Quick Pick ticket from the Lake Norman Grocery on River Highway in Mooresville.

She claimed her prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $105,925 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

Carolina Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. Wednesday’s jackpot is $139,000.

The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598.