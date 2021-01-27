NC woman facing 12 charges after leading troopers on 130 mph multi-county chase

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville woman is in the hospital and facing a long list of charges after a wild multi-county chase that reached speeds of 130 mph and ended with a trooper’s vehicle in the woods, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

According to a highway patrol trooper who spoke with CBS 17, the trooper clocked a Honda Civic traveling at 106 mph on Interstate 40 near the 320 mile-marker in Johnston County around 11 p.m. Tuesday. The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver continued to speed down the interstate, according to the trooper.

The Civic, driven by 36-year-old Audrey Cicci, took exit 325 and then got back onto I-40 and continued east on the interstate before heading down Interstate 95 southbound, the trooper said. As the vehicle traveled on I-95, the trooper noticed a passenger who rolled out of the Honda at the 79 mile-marker. According to the trooper, the car was traveling at about 25 mph when the passenger rolled out.

After the passenger was out of the car, Cicci accelerated up to 130 mph and troopers then attempted to do a “rolling roadblock” to stop the car, according to the trooper. The roadblock didn’t work and Cicci sideswiped the trooper’s vehicle, lost control, struck the highway patrol cruiser again, and then forced the trooper’s vehicle into the woods. Cicci then lost control again and spun out in the middle of I-95 near mile marker 65 in Cumberland County, the trooper said.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the chase. Cicci was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries and has not yet been taken to jail.

Cicci is charged with:

Common law robbery (the Civic was stolen)

Felony flee to elude

Felony possession of a stolen vehicle

Assault with a deadly weapon on a government official

Speeding 106 mph in a 70 mph zone

Aggressive driving

Stop sign violation

Driving while impaired

Driving with a suspended license

Driving with no headlights on

Improper passing

Seat belt violation

The trooper told CBS 17 that Cicci has two prior felony flee to elude convictions.