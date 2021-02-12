NC woman charged with murder in death of 2-year-old son got angry, threw him, prosecutors say

BURGAW, N.C. (AP) — Investigators in North Carolina have charged a woman with second-degree murder in the death of her 2-year-old son more than three years ago.

News outlets report that prosecutors in Pender County say 35-year-old Quanisha Jesha Fennell admitted to them that she got angry and threw her son.

Fennell is also charged by Burgaw police with felony child abuse in the death of Keith Stephens, Jr., who died on Dec. 11, 2017.

An autopsy revealed that Keith died of blunt force trauma and a lacerated liver.

She was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.