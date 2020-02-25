NC woman beat husband to death with baseball bat, police say

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A Garner woman was arrested after police say she beat her husband with a baseball bat at their home on Sunday afternoon, and he later died from his injuries.

According to police, Harriett McNair Boykin, 67, attacked her husband on Sunday afternoon in the 1700-block of Misty Meadow Lane.

The beating, which police said happened around 2 p.m., left her husband, Joey Keith Boykin, 58, with serious injuries.

According to officials, Harriett Boykin used a baseball bat to repeatedly hit her husband in the head. Joey Boykin was transported to the hospital where he later died.

The 67-year-old woman is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Police said Harriett Boykin is currently being held in the Wake County Detention Center under no bond, and the investigation is ongoing.

Harriett Boykin has not been charged with the killing at this time.