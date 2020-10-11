NC woman arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into jail

A 28-year-old woman was arrested for trying to smuggle heroin and methamphetamine into the Rowan County Detention Center, officials said.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, Marissa Kaye Cook told jail staff that she had drugs and a syringe concealed in her vaginal cavity as she was surrendering for a previous probation violation.

RCSO said Cook was able to retrieve and surrender a syringe wrapped in black tape but was unable to remove a 5-Hour Energy bottle carrying the heroin and methamphetamine.

Cook was taken to a Salisbury hospital to remove the bottle from her body.

Deputies said the bottle contained one gram of heroin and three grams of methamphetamine.

Cook was charged with possess with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine, possess with intent to sell/deliver heroin, and possession of a controlled substance on a prison/jail premises.

The Sheriff’s Office said Cook has numerous misdemeanor and felony convictions for possession of Schedule I and II controlled substances. She also has pending charges in Rowan and Iredell counties for conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possess with intent to sell/deliver heroin.

