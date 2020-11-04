RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman has surrendered to federal authorities after she was accused of defrauding two agencies of more than $90,000 in benefits.
The U.S. Department of Justice says in a news release that 50-year-old Tracey Cathey McNeill of Raeford is charged with wire fraud and mail fraud.
According to court documents, McNeill had a scheme to defraud the Department of Veterans Affairs and the U.S. Office of Personnel Management by obtaining disability, retirement and life insurance payments issued to someone in her care. T
he documents allege that McNeill got the money between April 2015 and February 2017.
She faces a maximum of 20 years in prison if convicted.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- NC woman accused of defrauding federal agencies of more than $90,000
- Trump team says it’s suing to stop Pennsylvania count
- Australians receive ‘stay safe and stay home’ robocalls linked to US election
- Jackpot! Expansion of gambling in the US wins big at polls
- Nevada: Election results update won’t come until Thursday