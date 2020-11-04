NC woman accused of defrauding federal agencies of more than $90,000

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman has surrendered to federal authorities after she was accused of defrauding two agencies of more than $90,000 in benefits.

The U.S. Department of Justice says in a news release that 50-year-old Tracey Cathey McNeill of Raeford is charged with wire fraud and mail fraud.

According to court documents, McNeill had a scheme to defraud the Department of Veterans Affairs and the U.S. Office of Personnel Management by obtaining disability, retirement and life insurance payments issued to someone in her care. T

he documents allege that McNeill got the money between April 2015 and February 2017.

She faces a maximum of 20 years in prison if convicted.

Latest headlines from FOX8