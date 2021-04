KNIGHTDALE/DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Officials say bomb threats were called into Walmarts in Durham and Knightdale Sunday morning around 8 a.m.

The Knightdale Walmart located at 7106 Knightdale Boulevard and the Durham Walmart at 1525 Glenn School Road have both been evacuated.

No injuries have been reported and no suspect information has been released.

Officials say no device has been found at this point and have not said how long the stores will be evacuated.