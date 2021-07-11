NC university clears tuition debt for nearly 1,500 students

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Fayetteville State University has used pandemic relief funds to clear $1.6 million in tuition debt for nearly 1,500 students.

The Fayetteville Observer reported Sunday that the historically Black school utilized money from the federal legislation that’s known as the American Rescue Plan.

Signed into law in March, it provided nearly $40 billion to higher education institutions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

FSU cleared tuition that was not covered by federal student grants or loans.

The school also plans to use $4.7 million in federal funds to provide free summer classes to 1,400 undergraduates through the summer of 2023.