NC unemployment rate falls to 5.9%, new data shows pandemic peak now higher than previously reported

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s unemployment rate fell below 6% during January. The state Commerce Department unveiled the rate and other data on Monday.

January’s rate of 5.9% compares to 6.1% for December.

Jobless figures remain well above those recorded before the COVID-19 pandemic contracted commerce and closed businesses last spring.

The state rate peaked during the pandemic at 13.5% last April and May.

That’s higher than the previously announced top rate during the pandemic of 12.9% from last April.

That’s because monthly rates in 2020 have undergone their usual annual revisions.

Employed workers in the state labor force increased by close to 10,000 in January.