NC unemployment office promises to triple their work force by end of next week

North Carolina’s unemployment claims processing division, which has been overwhelmed amid the coronavirus pandemic, said that by next week, 1,600 people will be working to send out unemployment benefits, WRAL reports.

That means they will have nearly triple their pevious staff working.

Staffing at the N.C. Division of Employment Security started with 500 people.

They have added 403 workers recently and a third call center, which is contracted for with a private company.

The division said another 600 private call center employees will be working by the end of next week as well as 100 employees from North Carolina’s temporary employee service.

The system was routinely processing 3,200 claims in 2019 and has recently been handling 20,000 claims a day due to the COVID-19 crisis.

636,000 claims have been processed since march and payments have been sent out to around 211,000 claimants, DES said.