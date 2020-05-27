NC unemployment office gets a new boss

North Carolina Secretary of Commerce Tony Copeland announced Wednesday that Pryor Gibson will serve as the Assistant Secretary for the Division of Employment Security (DES).

He assumes the role immediately, and will be responsible for the Division’s operations, communication and accountability.

“Pryor Gibson is a forceful presence to lead DES during this unprecedented economic stress,” said Secretary Copeland.

“It is always an honor to serve the people of North Carolina, and I am ready to take on the challenges at DES helping people get back on their feet and back in the economy” said Gibson.

Prior to this appointment, Gibson served as Director of Hometown Strong, Governor Roy Cooper’s initiative to stimulate economies and help businesses thrive in North Carolina’s rural communities by focusing on infrastructure improvement, broadband access, and workforce training. He previously served as Director of Business Services at the Division of Workforce Solutions at N.C. Commerce.

Lockhart Taylor will assume a different role at the Department of Commerce with separate duties and responsibilities.

Pryor Gibson is a former member of the North Carolina General Assembly representing Anson, Montgomery, Stanly and Union counties. Gibson’s business experience includes a decade at TimeWarner Cable Construction, Executive Vice President of the North Carolina Forestry Association, and as Senior Adviser for Governor Bev Perdue. Gibson is an Anson County native.