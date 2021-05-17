NC toddler killed when thrown from SUV in crash; driver charged with DWI

SNOW HILL, N.C. (AP) — The N.C. State Highway Patrol says a 2-year-old was killed when the child was thrown from an SUV which was involved in a crash.

WITN reports the patrol says the child was not in a safety seat when they were thrown from a 1999 GMC Yukon in which the driver lost control on N.C. Highway 903 late Sunday night.

The vehicle overturned multiple times.

According to investigators, there were six children in the SUV ranging in age from 2 to 10 years old.

The patrol says the driver, Christopher Harrell, is charged with DWI and felony death by motor vehicle.