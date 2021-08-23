NC tire store manager run over after confronting would-be thieves

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — A Discount Tire manager was run over by a vehicle, according to Asheville police, after confronting a man and woman attempting to steal tires.

The manager suffered minor injuries.

Asheville Police officers are now searching for the pair last seen in a 2012-2014 black Toyota Highlander with a temporary tag.

The man is described as white, in his 50s, large build, with salt and pepper colored hair. The woman is described as white, in her early 40s, tall, with a tan complexion. 

If you would like to anonymously share information you can text TIP2APD to 847411, or use the TIP2APD smartphone app.

You can also share information by calling 828-252-1110.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter