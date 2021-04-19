NC teacher dies trying to save kids from rip current

Sunrise on Kure Beach by the Pier (Getty Images)

KURE BEACH, N.C. (AP) — Authorities on the North Carolina coast say a teacher died while attempting to save two children caught in a rip current.

News outlets report Kure Beach police citing witnesses who say two children were caught in a rip current late Sunday afternoon.

Bystanders and members of the Kure Beach Fire Department entered the water and brought the children to shore.

According to police, Jessica Lea Embry of Wilmington became distressed as she aided in the rescue and was brought ashore.

Emergency personnel performed CPR on Embry, but she died at the scene.

According to New Hanover County Schools, Embry was an orchestra teacher at Ashley High School.