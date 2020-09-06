NC student plans to use $100,000 scratch-off win to help pay for medical school

DURHAM, N.C. — On Aug. 29, Kaila Moore, of Durham, had a dream that she bought a scratch-off ticket, so, acting on that dream, she bought her first lottery ticket and won $100,000, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I’ve never bought a lottery ticket ever in my entire life,” Moore said. “I literally had a dream that I bought a scratch-off. So when I woke up, I went and bought one.”

She went to the Food Lion on West Main Street in Durham on Aug. 30, paid $20 for the $4,000,000 Gold Rush game and then took her ticket home to scratch it.

Her reaction to realizing she’d won? Excitement.

“I was with my mom,” said the East Carolina University student. “She was more excited about it than me!”

They both knew this money was going to go toward Moore’s education.

“I plan to go to medical school, and medical school is not cheap!” she said. “I’m going to invest some of it in a mutual fund. And the rest, I’m just going to save.”

Moore claimed her prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required federal and state tax withholdings she took home $70,756 but said she wouldn’t celebrate until after her physics class and studying.