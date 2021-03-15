NC State University and DOT research could save you money

Watching the grass grow isn’t normally an exciting thing to do, but NC State researchers and NC DOT officials say otherwise. Dr. Grady Miller is an NC State professor and turfgrass specialist. He explained why watching the grass grow is a big deal.

“Not only is it exciting to see our work, to know that we have the opportunity to save taxpayer money and improve the quality of that roadside,” Miller said.

Miller and the DOT are studying zoysia grass. Miller described the appeal of zoysia.

“It’s a thick growing grass and a low growing grass,” Miller said. “It doesn’t require a lot of mowing on a frequent basis like some of our grasses.”

Kevin Clemmer is the roadside environmental supervisor for the NC Department of Transportation. Clemmer said zoysia grass is a good grass to plant near guardrails and signs. Fewer cuttings and trimmings mean the DOT is spending less and taxpayers are saving money. More importantly, fewer mowers working along speeding highway traffic means lives can be protected.

“When you cut those cycles down, the importance of safety and saving lives, that dollar value goes up substantially,” Clemmer said.

For all its benefits, there are drawback to zoysia grass. Clemmer said the grass can grow too slowly and the DOT hasn’t quite mastered when or how to plant zoysia grass.

“How do we install the zoysia grass? We helped design a sprigger with a local manufacturing company,” Clemmer said.

Test patches like the one near Highway 421 and Interstate 77 in Yadkin County are helping to determine the best growing practices. Under the right conditions, zoysia can thrive.

“We’ve had very good sucess with a soil type that holds moisture,” Miller said. “Some of the sites in the west have done very well.”

The test patches are also being used to chart the growth of faster growing zoysia grass.