NC State to require proof of negative COVID-19 test for students, staff returning for spring semester

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. State’s chancellor announced new COVID-19 testing requirements for the spring semester on Friday – including that proof of a negative test would be needed.

“We know that a robust testing strategy is essential to detecting and limiting the spread of COVID-19 among students, faculty and staff,” Chancellor Randy Woodson said. “Heading into spring, NC State is adding capacity to significantly increase testing and expand our successful surveillance programs.”

N.C. State will require proof of a negative COVID-19 test for returning students, faculty and staff.

Students

All students living in residence halls, on-campus apartments and Greek Village must submit proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three to five days prior to moving into their spring housing assignment.

All students who are enrolled in face-to-face (fully in-person or hybrid) courses, or who need to be on campus for laboratory work (including research) or exams, must submit proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three to five days prior to the first day of classes.

All students who work on campus must submit proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three to five days prior to returning to campus following the winter break.

All students who live adjacent to or within an approximate one-mile radius of campus are required to submit proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three to five days prior to the first day of classes. Other than on-campus residents, these are the students who are most likely to regularly use campus resources or come into contact with members of the campus community. We will contact these students prior to the beginning of spring semester with additional information.

For students in these groups who cannot get a test elsewhere, testing will be available on campus to fulfill the above requirements. More information, including details about how to submit results, will be forthcoming.

Faculty and Staff

All faculty and teaching assistants who are leading face-to-face (fully in-person or hybrid) on-campus courses, labs or other activities must submit proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three to five days prior to the first day of classes.

All employees in critical service roles on campus, as determined by supervisors, and employees who engage the public in person must submit proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three to five days prior to returning to campus after the winter break. These employees include but are not limited to staff who interact with members of the university community in residence halls and Greek housing, dining operations and housekeeping, as well as staff who support COVID operations, testing and emergency response.

All researchers (faculty, staff and students) conducting research on and off campus (e.g., in field labs and research stations, in clinics and at human-subjects locations such as schools) must submit proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three to five days prior to returning to campus after the winter break.

For employees in these groups who cannot get a test elsewhere, testing will be available on campus to fulfill the above requirements. More information, including details about how to submit results, will be forthcoming.

N.C. State’s Student Health Services will continue to provide free COVID-19 testing for all students.