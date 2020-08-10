NC State superfan takes first steps into arms of his best friend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — An NC State superfan with health challenges took his first steps in two and a half years into the arms of his best friend, a former mascot for the team

Millions of people have now watched those epic steps on social media.

The viral video has been viewed 10 million times.

“Most of the first few times, he fell straight to the ground, but then he took those steps, and we could not have been happier,” said Dianne Ketchie, Grayson’s mom.

“Grayson does anything and everything that he wants to. It was just kind of getting the confidence and finally figuring it out that it was something we could do. It was definitely an emotional moment,” said Gus Camille, a former Ms. Wuf.

It’s been a HUGE day in our house!! pic.twitter.com/GQTHwCtYxl — Dianne Ketchie (@cdketchie) August 1, 2020

Grayson was born medically fragile and delayed in walking. Then he got very sick in 2018 and had to have orthopedic surgery. Due to some complications, he didn’t recover as quickly as doctors hoped.

“He really has that ‘never give up’ spirit. He is a fighter. When the odds are stacked against him he always pulls through, but I also feel like that’s because he has all of this support, and I think that’s how sometimes him and I get through the hard days,” Ketchie said.

A GoFundMe campaign to help out Grayson and his family has raised nearly $16,000 towards a $50,000 goal.