NC State reports COVID-19 clusters at 2 sororities

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. State University is reporting two COVID-19 clusters at its Greek Village.

The clusters are at the Alpha Delta Pi Sorority House, with seven positive cases, and the Kappa Delta Sorority House, with six positive cases.

Both houses are located in Greek Village at N.C. State.

Wednesday’s announcement comes a day after the University said a cluster was located at an off-campus residence on Clark Avenue.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services defines a cluster as five or more cases that are deemed close proximity or location.

On Tuesday, N.C. State confirmed eight cases of the virus at Greek Village but stopped short of calling it a cluster.

The site of the initial cluster on Clark Avenue played host to a party two weeks ago, N.C. State said.

CBS 17 will update this story as it develops.