NC State mourning loss of beloved mascot Tuffy II

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State University is mourning the loss of their beloved live mascot, Tuffy II, according to posts on social media.

Tuffy II is a Tamaskan, which is a breed of dog chosen by N.C. State for its wolf-like appearance.

The news of Tuffy II’s death came one day after a GoFundMe page was created for the dog, who was recently diagnosed with canine dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM).

DCM is a heart disease that results in a decreased ability of the heart to pump blood, resulting in an enlarged heart.

The N.C. State Fair released a statement on Tuesday, saying Tuffy II died in his sleep on Monday night.

The full statement is provided below:

“Our hearts go out to everyone in Tuffy II’s family (the Downeys), NC State Athletics, Wolfpack Football and the greater Wolfpack Nation. NC State University announced this morning that Tuffy II passed away in his sleep last night. Hurry quickly over the Rainbow Bridge, little buddy.”

