NC State men’s basketball pauses all team activities over positive COVID-19 tests

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina State University’s men’s basketball team has paused all team activities due to positive COVID-19 tests and the resulting contact tracing measures, school officials said Wednesday.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes and staff remains our unwavering priority,” said N.C. State Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan. “We will continue to work with all appropriate parties and adhere to ACC, campus and local protocols to make the most responsible decisions moving forward.”

According to a release from the athletics department, “two members of the travel party” tested positive for the virus.

“This was a difficult, but ultimately necessary decision for our program,” head coach Kevin Keatts said. “The health and safety of our student-athletes and staff will always come first. After consulting with our medical team, we decided the appropriate measure was to pause all team activities effective immediately.”

The Wolfpack’s home game against FAU on Saturday will not be played and it’s not clear how the team’s pause in activities will impact any games past this Saturday’s game.

N.C. State is currently 3-0 on the season.