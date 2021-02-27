NC State Highway Patrol commander to retire, ending nearly 30-year career

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The commander of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol says he is retiring from his post, ending a nearly 30-year career as a state trooper.

News outlets report Col. Glenn McNeill Jr. announced Friday that his retirement takes effect on April 1.

“I am grateful for Colonel McNeill’s service to our state and his hard work to keep North Carolinians safe,” North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement. “He cares deeply for the organization and its members and has been an outstanding leader during difficult times.”

McNeill was appointed as commander by Gov. Roy Cooper in 2017. McNeill joined the Patrol in 1993 after serving in the United States Military.

He was the agency’s 27th commander as well as the second Black man to hold the position.

After McNeill retires, Cooper will have over a month to choose a replacement.