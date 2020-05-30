NC soldiers put on alert to go to Minneapolis

As unrest spread across dozens of American cities on Friday, the Pentagon took the rare step of ordering the Army to put several active-duty U.S. military police units on the ready to deploy to Minneapolis, where the police killing of George Floyd sparked the widespread protests.

That’s according to three people with direct knowledge of the orders who did not want their names used because they were not authorized to discuss the preparations.

Soldiers from Fort Bragg in North Carolina and Fort Drum in New York have been ordered to be ready to deploy within four hours if called.

Derek Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in connection to the death of George Floyd, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said in a Friday news conference.

The charges are listed in a criminal complaint submitted to the district court in Minnesota.

Freeman said the office is still reviewing evidence and more charges may be filed later.

Freeman says his office has evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt. They have never charged a case this quickly, less than four days.

Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington first announced Friday that state investigators arrested Chauvin.