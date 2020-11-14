NC sheriff’s office offering reward for information in homicide investigation

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — The Moore County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information in a homicide investigation, according to a MCSO news release.

On Friday morning, deputies with the MCSO responded to 150 Merritt Drive just outside of the city limits of Carthage when they were told about a shooting.

When they arrived, deputies found William Earl Jones Wright, Jr., 32, of Southern Pines, lying unresponsive beside the house.

Wright Jr. died at the scene due to his injuries.

Citizens are urged to call the Moore County Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip Line at (910) 947-4444.